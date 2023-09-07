Dogs enjoy splash at Pooch Plunge at Legion Stadium Pool

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents kept their cool by attending the Pooch Plunge at Legion Stadium on Wednesday afternoon as temperatures remain at a high near the summer’s end.

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina, with the city of Wilmington, invites residents to bring their dogs after Labor Day annually to the Legion Stadium pool, shutting it down for the day.

“Getting the dog socialized is really cool. I think your dog lives a better life when I come out with something like this and you feel good. After you leave. I think the dog does too,” one of the dog owners said.

The Pooch Plunge will continue on for the following days:

Thursday, Sept. 7: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Entry for the event is $5 per dog per day, with cash accepted only, and exact change is preferred. All dogs must be up to date on vaccines to be allowed in.

Owners are responsible for the behavior of their pets and aggressive dogs are not allowed into the event. Per Health Department regulations, humans cannot get in the pool or put their feet in the pool while dogs are in the water.

“People come out, have a good time. The dogs have an amazing time and everyone’s all smiles here,” Edward Caplan, Aquatics Manager with YMCA Southeastern North Carolina, said.

