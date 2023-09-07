Construction underway to replace 48-year-old Beach Drive SW bridge in Calabash

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A two-year bridge replacement project is underway in Brunswick County.

Construction started on Wednesday, Sep. 6, to replace the Beach Drive SW (N.C. 179 Business) bridge over the Calabash River. The 48-year-old bridge is being replaced due to its age.

While the bridge is closed, drivers will be detoured onto Old Georgetown Road, Seaside Road, Sunset Boulevard, and Shoreline Drive.

Officials say the closure will not impact response times for emergency services, such as EMS, fire departments and police.

“The fire service and police will assist from Sunset Beach. EMT services are located on Georgetown Road, so, it’s just a different route for them to get to the area,” Chuck Nance, Calabash town administrator, said.

Construction to replace the bridge is expected to be complete in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.