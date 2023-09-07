Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Construction underway to replace 48-year-old Beach Drive SW bridge in Calabash

Construction to replace the bridge is expected to be complete in 2025.
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A two-year bridge replacement project is underway in Brunswick County.

Construction started on Wednesday, Sep. 6, to replace the Beach Drive SW (N.C. 179 Business) bridge over the Calabash River. The 48-year-old bridge is being replaced due to its age.

While the bridge is closed, drivers will be detoured onto Old Georgetown Road, Seaside Road, Sunset Boulevard, and Shoreline Drive.

Officials say the closure will not impact response times for emergency services, such as EMS, fire departments and police.

“The fire service and police will assist from Sunset Beach. EMT services are located on Georgetown Road, so, it’s just a different route for them to get to the area,” Chuck Nance, Calabash town administrator, said.

Construction to replace the bridge is expected to be complete in 2025.

Brunswick County bridge replacement project to begin Sept. 6
The $2.8 million Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project is set to start on Tuesday and...

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters
S Kerr Avenue accident
WPD: Motorcyclist injured after hit-and-run at S Kerr Ave
Community speaks out following NHC Schools’ decision on “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You”
Collector’s Calendar
April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC
Fayetteville woman claims $1 million Powerball prize from ticket bought in Brunswick County

Latest News

Construction to replace the bridge is expected to be complete in 2025.
Construction underway to replace 48-year-old Beach Drive SW bridge in Calabash
NC school test scores, still below pre-pandemic levels, show signs of learning recovery
Entry for the event is $5 per dog per day, with cash accepted only, and exact change is...
Dogs enjoy splash at Pooch Plunge at Legion Stadium Pool
An area of land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Topsail Beach commissioners hear update on controversial southern point rezoning request