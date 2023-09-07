Collision involving five vehicles blocking both eastbound lanes on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving five vehicles is currently blocking traffic headed into Wilmington on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, according to a CFMB representative.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, both lanes of U.S. 74 E/U.S. 17 E are closed at this time.
Updates will be provided as more details become available.
