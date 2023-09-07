CFCC to host career fair with focus on IT

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is scheduled to host an IT Career Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

According to an announcement from the college, the fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the BB&T Auditorium, located on CFCC’s North Campus at 4500 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne.

“The demand for skilled IT professionals continues to grow, with the technology landscape constantly evolving,” the CFCC announcement states. “The IT Career Fair is designed to bridge the gap between job seekers and prospective employers, offering a platform for networking, learning, and career advancement. Attendees will have the chance to interact with representatives from diverse companies.”

The following local employers are expected to attend the fair:

Apiture

CastleBranch

CloudWyze

Corning

Excite Credit Union

Grover Gaming

Interroll

Live Oak Bank

nCino

New Hanover County Government

Novant

Vantaca

Additional local employers are expected at the event.

We are excited to host the IT career fair as a part of our commitment to connecting our students and the community with valuable job opportunities. The technology sector is rapidly growing in our area, providing the community with well-paying jobs. We are dedicated to facilitating meaningful interactions between aspiring IT professionals and industry leaders.

For more information, including upcoming career fairs, please visit the CFCC website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.