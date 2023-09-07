CFCC to host career fair with focus on IT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is scheduled to host an IT Career Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
According to an announcement from the college, the fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the BB&T Auditorium, located on CFCC’s North Campus at 4500 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne.
“The demand for skilled IT professionals continues to grow, with the technology landscape constantly evolving,” the CFCC announcement states. “The IT Career Fair is designed to bridge the gap between job seekers and prospective employers, offering a platform for networking, learning, and career advancement. Attendees will have the chance to interact with representatives from diverse companies.”
The following local employers are expected to attend the fair:
- Apiture
- CastleBranch
- CloudWyze
- Corning
- Excite Credit Union
- Grover Gaming
- Interroll
- Live Oak Bank
- nCino
- New Hanover County Government
- Novant
- Vantaca
Additional local employers are expected at the event.
For more information, including upcoming career fairs, please visit the CFCC website.
