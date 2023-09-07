Senior Connect
Bus carrying students involved in crash in northeast Charlotte

Four people on the bus were treated for minor injuries, according to Medic.
The crash happened in northeast Charlotte
The crash happened in northeast Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus was involved in a crash in northeast Charlotte Thursday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Oak Leigh Drive and University City Boulevard, according to information from CMS.

According to CMPD, the crash involved the bus and another car.

District officials said the bus driver was transporting four students from Mallard Creek Elementary School at the time of the crash.

Four people on the bus were treated for minor injuries, according to Medic. Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

