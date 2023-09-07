Bus carrying students involved in crash in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus was involved in a crash in northeast Charlotte Thursday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Oak Leigh Drive and University City Boulevard, according to information from CMS.

According to CMPD, the crash involved the bus and another car.

District officials said the bus driver was transporting four students from Mallard Creek Elementary School at the time of the crash.

Four people on the bus were treated for minor injuries, according to Medic. Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

