Brunswick County Landfill free cleanup week set for Sept. 18-23

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Landfill is set to host a free cleanup week beginning Sept. 18.

People who own property in the county can dispose of all materials with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste for free during the week.

The free cleanup week will conclude on Sept. 23.

“Individuals can dispose of metal, tires, electronics, latex paint, clothing, shoes, used oil, oil filters, antifreeze, gasoline, fluorescent bulbs, used cooking oil, smoke detectors, household batteries, and yard debris in their designated area at the landfill during this week. Participants must show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency. Businesses and commercial vehicles will be charged normal tipping fees,” a county announcement states.

The landfill is located at 172 Landfill Road NE in Bolivia. It is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“For questions, contact Brunswick County Operation Services at 910.253.2520 or email operationservices@brunswickcountync.gov,” the announcement continues.

