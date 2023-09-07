988 Sign initiative underway in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A new effort is in full force at Wrightsville Beach to bring awareness to suicide prevention in the community.

The green signs have 988 on them, the number for the suicide prevention lifeline. Wrightsville Beach Foundation. the group behind putting the signs up hopes just one sign can make a difference.

One mother, who lost her son Jeremy, hopes it does make a difference.

“We wanted to bring awareness, [Wrightsville Beach is] a very prominent area, we have a lot of visitors, we have a good community, and there are a lot of people within the community. And we have had, unfortunately...situations where people chose to leave here,” said Debbie Owens.

Owens, who is also a board member of the Wrightsville Beach Foundation, wants these signs to touch everyone.

“It’s not just for Jeremy, it’s for the whole community,” Owens said.

According to the foundation, suicide is the second leading cause of death in youth in North Carolina, and they say it’s increasing among adults too.

This is just one example of organizations making a difference during suicide prevention month.

Coastal Horizons is also working to prevent future suicides and highlight those efforts.

“It’s a moment to really tackle stigma and to take time to be more intentional with outreach to the community to draw awareness, it’s an opportunity to really have those that have not historically been involved in the efforts to start to rally behind it,” said Ryan Estes, CFO of Coastal Horizons.

Estes says 988 is more than just a number. He says it can be a resource for hope.

“We know people are accessing it, we know that it’s a great strategy. And we’re thankful that it’s in our community and across the country. We just have so much work to do to turn the tides on this epidemic,” said Estes.

These signs are an effort to pay tribute to Jeremy Owens and to make sure the community doesn’t lose another individual just like him.

“Jeremy is just the oak. It’s all of the trees, the branches and the acorns we want to touch,” said Owens.

