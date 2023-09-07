Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

5 ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroids will fly by Earth within days, NASA says

Five asteroids will be passing by Earth this week, including two the sizes of airplanes, NASA...
Five asteroids will be passing by Earth this week, including two the sizes of airplanes, NASA says.(SIYAMA9 via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Five asteroids, including one the size of a house, are expected to fly by Earth this week.

According to NASA, the objects will fly past Earth starting Wednesday.

The first asteroid, named 2021 JA5, is approximately the size of a house and it will be the first of the group to pass by our planet.

Two other asteroids are said to be the size of airplanes that will pass by Earth on Friday, with the additional pair being compared to the size of two buses.

None of the asteroids are expected to pose a threat to the planet, according to NASA.

However, all five asteroids are large enough and close enough in proximity to Earth for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, to deem them “potentially hazardous.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged with murder following shooting death of 17-year-old girl
Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters
A sheriff’s office representative said that the situation has been “contained” and that there’s...
Section of U.S. 421 in Pender Co. reopened after law enforcement response closed road
Columbus County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a death investigation on Fertilizer Road in...
Officials identify two people found dead in Riegelwood
Lauren Kathleen Perry
Wilmington police say woman who was reported missing has been located

Latest News

Entry for the event is $5 per dog per day, with cash accepted only, and exact change is...
Dogs enjoy splash at Pooch Plunge at Legion Stadium Pool
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. (AP...
Google reaches tentative settlement with all 50 states over alleged app store monopoly
An area of land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Topsail Beach commissioners hear update on controversial southern point rezoning request
Two men have pleaded guilty to vandalizing power substations in Washington state in attacks...
2 men plead guilty to vandalizing power substations in Washington state on Christmas Day
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home