$18 million contract awarded to dredge Wilmington Harbor Anchorage Basin and Mid-River Channels

Wilmington Harbor
Wilmington Harbor(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Wilmington District has announced that it awarded an $18 million contract for the maintenance dredging of the Wilmington Harbor Anchorage Basin and Mid-River Channels.

The contract was awarded to Norfolk Dredging Company on Sept. 1.

“About 1.6 million cubic yards of material will be dredged to allow 42-foot-deep access for container, bulk, and general cargo vessels to the Port of Wilmington’s public and private terminals. Over 7 million tons of goods move through the Port of Wilmington contributing to the economic wellbeing of the region, the state of North Carolina, and the Nation. Maintenance dredging of the Anchorage Basin is performed annually and dredging of the Mid-River usually every other year,” an USACE announcement states.

The USACE expects the work to begin Nov. 2023 and end in the summer of 2024.

