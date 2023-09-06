Senior Connect
WPD: Motorcyclist injured after hit-and-run at S Kerr Ave

(MGN)(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A hit-and-run on Randall Parkway and S Kerr Avenue involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle has closed down one road.

According to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, a pickup truck hit a motorcyclist and drove off. The motorcyclist sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck involved in the crash was located by deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at Hastings Dr. The driver of the truck has still not been identified or located.

S Kerr Ave. is closed and expected to open back up soon.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

