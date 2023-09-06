Wilmington Planning Commission reviews plans for proposed mixed-use development

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission reviewed plans for a proposed mixed-use development, an auto shop expansion and more at a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

One proposal the planning commission recommended was a rezoning to allow for 178 housing units and 20,700 square feet of office/commercial space on about six acres at 6120 Oleander Drive, near its intersection with Greenville Loop Road.

There would be three four-story buildings, two of which would include parking on the first floor.

Another rezoning request unanimously approved is from the Kennedy Automotive Services shop on Carolina Beach Road.

The business aims to add a 9,000-square-foot general business services building and a 6,750-square-foot indoor storage facility on two acres at 3715 Carolina Beach Road.

