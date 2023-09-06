Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington Planning Commission reviews plans for proposed mixed-use development

Wilmington Planning Commission reviews plans for proposed mixed-use development
Wilmington Planning Commission reviews plans for proposed mixed-use development(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission reviewed plans for a proposed mixed-use development, an auto shop expansion and more at a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

One proposal the planning commission recommended was a rezoning to allow for 178 housing units and 20,700 square feet of office/commercial space on about six acres at 6120 Oleander Drive, near its intersection with Greenville Loop Road.

There would be three four-story buildings, two of which would include parking on the first floor.

Another rezoning request unanimously approved is from the Kennedy Automotive Services shop on Carolina Beach Road.

The business aims to add a 9,000-square-foot general business services building and a 6,750-square-foot indoor storage facility on two acres at 3715 Carolina Beach Road.

You can view the full meeting agenda on the city’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged with murder following shooting death of 17-year-old girl
A sheriff’s office representative said that the situation has been “contained” and that there’s...
Section of U.S. 421 in Pender Co. reopened after law enforcement response closed road
Columbus County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a death investigation on Fertilizer Road in...
Officials identify two people found dead in Riegelwood
Lauren Kathleen Perry
Wilmington police say woman who was reported missing has been located
S Kerr Avenue accident
WPD: Motorcyclist injured after hit-and-run at S Kerr Ave

Latest News

The Pender County Planning Board discussed its bike and pedestrian plan, a proposed 285-unit...
Pender County Planning Board discusses bike and pedestrian plan, proposed single-family subdivision
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Vehicle crash on U.S. 17 slows traffic near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
The Opera House Theatre Company's 'The Prom' begins Thursday at Thalian Hall
The Opera House Theatre Company’s ‘The Prom’ performances to begin at Thalian Hall
A two-vehicle crash on 13th and Marstellar Streets in Wilmington, NC
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash at 13th and Marsteller streets