Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington Fire Department to add third crisis response dog

The Wilmington Fire Department announced Wednesday that it is adding a second Crisis Response...
The Wilmington Fire Department announced Wednesday that it is adding a second Crisis Response Facility Dog to its program with paws4people® foundation.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department announced Wednesday that it is adding a second Crisis Response Facility Dog to its program with paws4people® foundation.

Currently, the program has Crisis Response Facility Dog, Rhys, at WFD Station 8 on C Shift, and Crisis Response Facility Dog, Heart, at Station 2 on A Shift.

“Building on the success of that program, a third dog, Axel, and his handler are being added to the roster,” a WFD new release states. “Axel will report to work with his handler, Captain Moon, at Station 2 on B Shift. Like Rhys and Heart, he will work at the fire station on his shift and go home with his firefighter handler when they are off duty.”

A photo of Axel was not available Wednesday.

Officials say the goal of the program is “to aid in de-escalation of stress post-call, ease tension at the station, lower anxiety, reduce long-term effects of PTSD, and improve cardiovascular health.” The dogs also provide comfort in emergency situations, both at the department and at the scene of an emergency in the community.

Axel will be presented with his official Crisis Response Facility Dog vest on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged with murder following shooting death of 17-year-old girl
A sheriff’s office representative said that the situation has been “contained” and that there’s...
Section of U.S. 421 in Pender Co. reopened after law enforcement response closed road
Columbus County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a death investigation on Fertilizer Road in...
Officials identify two people found dead in Riegelwood
Lauren Kathleen Perry
Wilmington police say woman who was reported missing has been located
Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: The sky over St. James in Brunswick County...
Officials confirm fourth tornado in southeastern N.C. from Idalia

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash on 13th and Marstellar Streets in Wilmington, NC
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash at 13th and Marsteller streets
The Wilmington City Council unanimously passed an ordinance this week to expand the residential...
Wilmington City Council passes ordinance further limiting parking on 300 block of S. Front St.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will hold a National Night Out event at Long Leaf Park...
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out
Pampered Paws for a Cause event benefiting the P.A.W.S Resale Shope and Roseys Rescue
Pampered Paws for a Cause event to raise money for local rescue group