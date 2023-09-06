Wilmington Fire Department to add third crisis response dog

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department announced Wednesday that it is adding a second Crisis Response Facility Dog to its program with paws4people® foundation.

Currently, the program has Crisis Response Facility Dog, Rhys, at WFD Station 8 on C Shift, and Crisis Response Facility Dog, Heart, at Station 2 on A Shift.

“Building on the success of that program, a third dog, Axel, and his handler are being added to the roster,” a WFD new release states. “Axel will report to work with his handler, Captain Moon, at Station 2 on B Shift. Like Rhys and Heart, he will work at the fire station on his shift and go home with his firefighter handler when they are off duty.”

A photo of Axel was not available Wednesday.

Officials say the goal of the program is “to aid in de-escalation of stress post-call, ease tension at the station, lower anxiety, reduce long-term effects of PTSD, and improve cardiovascular health.” The dogs also provide comfort in emergency situations, both at the department and at the scene of an emergency in the community.

Axel will be presented with his official Crisis Response Facility Dog vest on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

