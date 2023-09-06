Wilmington City Council passes ordinance further limiting parking on 300 block of S. Front St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council unanimously passed an ordinance this week to expand the residential paring program and further limit the hours non-residents can park in a portion on S. Front Street.

Only those with a residential permit will be able to park in the 300 block of S. Front Street from 9 a.m. - 3 a.m., Monday through Sunday.

Previously, the block was limited to residential permit parking only from 11 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Representatives for the block first submitted a petition in November of 2022 to extend the hour, but a study showed that the block didn’t meet the required average of at least 70 percent parking occupancy.

A new study completed in May of this year found an average parking occupancy of 87 percent on the block, allowing the petition to move forward.

Nine of the 12 residents in the area voted in favor of the move.

In 1996, the Historic District evening parking restrictions were put in place turning 10 blocks in downtown Wilmington into residential permit parking only from 11 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Additionally, the Residential Parking Permit Program was adopted in 2003, placing additional restrictions from 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Monday - Sunday.

Further restrictions closed the gap during the evening (6:30 - 11 p.m.)

Before Tuesday’s decision, 300 S. Front was one of just three blocks in the Central Business District that limited residential parking only to 11 p.m. - 3 a.m.

