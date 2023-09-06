Vehicle crash on U.S. 17 slows traffic near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash on U.S. 17 has closed one of the northbound lanes near Wilmington as of 5:28 p.m.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the left lane is currently closed on U.S. 17 just before it merges with U.S. 74.

The impact on traffic is expected to be high and the scene is estimated to clear at approximately 6:28 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

