Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Vehicle crash on U.S. 17 slows traffic near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

Vehicle crash on U.S. 17 slows traffic near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash on U.S. 17 has closed one of the northbound lanes near Wilmington as of 5:28 p.m.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the left lane is currently closed on U.S. 17 just before it merges with U.S. 74.

The impact on traffic is expected to be high and the scene is estimated to clear at approximately 6:28 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged with murder following shooting death of 17-year-old girl
A sheriff’s office representative said that the situation has been “contained” and that there’s...
Section of U.S. 421 in Pender Co. reopened after law enforcement response closed road
Columbus County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a death investigation on Fertilizer Road in...
Officials identify two people found dead in Riegelwood
Lauren Kathleen Perry
Wilmington police say woman who was reported missing has been located
S Kerr Avenue accident
WPD: Motorcyclist injured after hit-and-run at S Kerr Ave

Latest News

The Opera House Theatre Company's 'The Prom' begins Thursday at Thalian Hall
The Opera House Theatre Company’s ‘The Prom’ performances to begin at Thalian Hall
A two-vehicle crash on 13th and Marstellar Streets in Wilmington, NC
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash at 13th and Marsteller streets
A siren at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
University of North Carolina Wilmington to hold emergency alert test
Participants race during the Special Olympics New Hanover County 2022 Spring Games at Ashley...
Bonefish Grill fundraising for Special Olympics North Carolina