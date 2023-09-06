University of North Carolina Wilmington to hold emergency alert test

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced a UNCWAlert system test set for noon on Thursday, Sept. 7.

“The quarterly full-volume UNCWAlert system test (which includes the outdoor siren system) will take place at noon on Sept. 7. This is only a test. No action from the campus or community is needed,” a UNCW announcement states.

The university’s emergency notification tools include:

Warning Siren System

UNCW homepage and social media channels

Campus emails

UNCWAlert text messages and calls

Pop-up notifications on university-owned computers

“All students, faculty and staff will receive text alerts and telephone messages. Members of the community, including parents and families, who have registered for emergency text alerts will also receive the test messages. Community members who have not yet registered for alerts can do so via our community emergency communications webpage,” the announcement continues.

“Student phone numbers are automatically registered to receive UNCWAlert emergency notifications through voice and text messages. Students should log in to SeaNet to review or update their contact numbers. UNCW strongly encourages students to verify contact information is up to date to ensure they are always automatically contacted in the event of an emergency,

“... University employees receive UNCWAlert emergency notifications via voice calls and text messages. Emergency contact information is confidential and used only for emergency notification and periodic system testing. In an actual emergency, messages may be received at any time of day or night. Standard text messaging fees may apply, but there are no additional charges from the university,

“To ensure you are receiving UNCWAlert messages:

“Go to mySeaport > Employee Essentials > SeaNet.

“Under the “Personal Information” tab, there is an option to “View Address(es) and Phone(s)”.

“To provide or update a phone number do so under the “Update Address(es) and Phone(s)” option.”

