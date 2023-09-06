Senior Connect
Several turtle nests lost at Holden Beach following storms; volunteers monitor remaining turtles

The Holden Beach Turtle Patrol reports that 5,523 hatchlings have been released into the ocean...
The Holden Beach Turtle Patrol reports that 5,523 hatchlings have been released into the ocean so far this year, and several nests still remain on the beachfront.(Town of Holden Beach)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Holden Beach Turtle Patrol reports that 5,523 hatchlings have been released into the ocean so far this year, and several nests still remain on the beachfront.

According to the town, 17 nests remained prior to Tropical Storm Idalia, and combined with the king tides and surf impacts from Hurricane Franklin, 10 nests were lost, leaving seven as of Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“Statistically the HBTWP has recorded total of 72 nests this season. Of these, all but 17 had hatched before the storms. There are still seven nests on the beach that are viable and we hope will have happy endings. These remaining nests were laid in late July and early August and the Turtle Patrol will continue to watch them throughout September and early October,” the announcement from the town states.

For more information, please visit the Town of Holden Beach Facebook page or Holden Beach Turtle Watch website.

