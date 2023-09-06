Residents encouraged to provide feedback on proposed greenway that would connect Carolina Beach and Fort Fisher

Senior Connect
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach will host an open house on Wednesday, Sept. 6, to hear feedback from residents on a proposed greenway.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kure Beach Fire Department and Ocean Rescue, located at 608 K Ave.

The proposed greenway would stretch 4.8 miles and connect the southern end of the Carolina Beach Island Greenway to the Fort Fisher-Southport Ferry Terminal.

At the open house meeting, residents from Kure Beach and surrounding areas will have a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and view possible routes for the trail.

The project is still in the early stages. It will take approximately a year to plan out the trail and an additional few months to build it.

If completed, the path will be a part of both the East Coast Greenway State Trail route, which connects Florida to Maine, and the Great Trails State Network.

