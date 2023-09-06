Registration open for seventh annual Fiction to Fashion show

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County announced that registration is now open for the seventh annual Fiction to Fashion show.

“Calling all creative teens ages 13-18, join us for our 7th Project Runway style fashion design challenge! Fiction to Fashion is New Hanover County Public Library’s annual fashion design contest for teens in which young designers create an outfit using unconventional materials including discarded library books, cassette tapes and CDs,” an announcement from New Hanover County Public Library states.

Those interested in registering can do so online here. Registration for the event ends on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Key dates for the show are as follows:

An introduction session will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Pine Valley Library, located at 3802 S College Road in Wilmington. The introduction session will serve as a first check-in for those who signed up, and give participants the opportunity to ask questions and pick up materials.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., a fashion forum will be held at the Pine Valley Library, where participants can “work with fashion authorities to refine [their] artistic vision. Get inspired for hair and makeup with a professional consult.”

The runway rehearsal will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Pine Valley Library, and the runway show will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Those participating in the show may pick up materials from the Pine Valley Library or use materials from home.

“Send your design down the runway or model it yourself in front of a live audience and our panel of fashion experts who will declare the winners. Invite your family and friends!” the announcement from the county states. “You could win ‘Crowd Favorite,’ ‘Most Avant-Garde,’ ‘Best Runway Swagger,’ ‘Best Accessory,’ ‘Best Literary Tie In’ or ‘Most Ready to Wear’ and take home prizes.

For more information, please visit the New Hanover County Library website.

