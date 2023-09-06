Portia Mills Hines Park to begin hosting Frankie’s Outdoor Market

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Northside Food Co-op has announced that Frankie’s Outdoor Market is set to move permanently to Portia Mills Hines Park starting on Saturday, Sept 23.

The weekly outdoor market provides healthy and affordable food to the Northside community and has run for the past two years on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’re excited to move Frankie’s Outdoor Market to Portia Hines Park,” said Cierra Washington, Project Manager of the Northside Food Co-op. “This new location will provide us with more space and better access for our customers as we continue to plan and design a full-service cooperative grocery store in the Northside community.”

The city held a grand reopening of the park in March after a $754,000 upgrade with new restrooms, parking, lighting, a pavilion and sidewalk connections.

“These new and improved facilities will allow Frankie’s Outdoor Market to expand its offerings and ensure the market can continue to offer a variety of fresh, locally-grown produce, as well as prepared foods, baked goods, and other products, to Wilmington residents in the Northside and beyond,” a Northside Food Co-op announcement states.

