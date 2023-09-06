Senior Connect
Pender County Planning Board discusses bike and pedestrian plan, proposed single-family subdivision

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Planning Board unanimously approved its bike and pedestrian plan, a proposed 285-unit subdivision and other items at a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The plan. sponsored by WMPO, includes recommendations for paths for bikes and pedestrians along U.S. 17, 117, and 421, along with new sidewalks and intersection improvements in the Hampstead area.

The study area for this plan was restricted to the urbanized area of Pender County, closer to the New Hanover County border.

As for the development, Hoover Road Investments LLC. is applying to the board for approval of a master development plan and rezoning for 129 townhome units and 156 single-family detached units. These would be built on 72 acres on the east side of Hoover Road across from Tim Moore Drive -- not far from South Topsail Elementary School.

The plan includes a neighborhood amenity center with a clubhouse, pool and activity lawn.

The board voted unanimously to recommend the proposal to county commissioners.

You can find the full agenda on the Pender County website.

