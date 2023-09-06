Pampered Paws for a Cause event to raise money for local rescue group

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Roseys Rescue/P.A.W.S Resale Shoppe is hosting a pop up event to raise money for the nonprofit’s efforts.

The Pampered Paws for a Cause event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the P.A.W.S Resale Shoppe at 5941 Carolina Beach Road.

Artist Vanessa’s Custom Creations will offer to create pet caricature portraits of your pet, animal Reiki master Amy will share information about Reiki practices, and there will be food from T’Geaux Boys and pet treats from Baked with Love.

If you spend over $25 at P.A.W.S, you will get a free meal at T’Geaux Boys, according to the announcement.

A portion of event proceeds will benefit Roseys Rescue and the shop.

