Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pampered Paws for a Cause event to raise money for local rescue group

Pampered Paws for a Cause event benefiting the P.A.W.S Resale Shope and Roseys Rescue
Pampered Paws for a Cause event benefiting the P.A.W.S Resale Shope and Roseys Rescue(Roseys Rescue/P.A.W.S Resale Shoppe)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Roseys Rescue/P.A.W.S Resale Shoppe is hosting a pop up event to raise money for the nonprofit’s efforts.

The Pampered Paws for a Cause event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the P.A.W.S Resale Shoppe at 5941 Carolina Beach Road.

Artist Vanessa’s Custom Creations will offer to create pet caricature portraits of your pet, animal Reiki master Amy will share information about Reiki practices, and there will be food from T’Geaux Boys and pet treats from Baked with Love.

If you spend over $25 at P.A.W.S, you will get a free meal at T’Geaux Boys, according to the announcement.

A portion of event proceeds will benefit Roseys Rescue and the shop.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged with murder following shooting death of 17-year-old girl
A sheriff’s office representative said that the situation has been “contained” and that there’s...
Section of U.S. 421 in Pender Co. reopened after law enforcement response closed road
Columbus County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a death investigation on Fertilizer Road in...
Officials identify two people found dead in Riegelwood
Lauren Kathleen Perry
Wilmington police say woman who was reported missing has been located
Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: The sky over St. James in Brunswick County...
Officials confirm fourth tornado in southeastern N.C. from Idalia

Latest News

Portia Mills Hines Park in Wilmington, NC in 2023
Portia Mills Hines Park to begin hosting Frankie’s Outdoor Market
New Hanover County has announced that registration is now open for the seventh annual Fiction...
Registration open for seventh annual Fiction to Fashion show
While the Bradford Pear Trees look pretty while blooming, they are crowding out native species....
Local event to give free trees to residents who remove Bradford pear trees
An ice sculpture celebrating 25 years for Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear.
Oyster Roast and Harvest Toast fundraiser set for Sept. 29