Oyster Roast and Harvest Toast fundraiser set for Sept. 29

An ice sculpture celebrating 25 years for Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear.(Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear is hosting its second Oyster Roast and Harvest Toast fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 29.

Per Family Promise, the event will be at White Feather Farm in Wilmington and raise money for the nonprofit’s work to provide case management and transitional housing for families experiencing homelessness.

“The fundraiser will feature live music from Tideline String Band, oysters from local oyster farm Hold Fast Oyster Co., and menu items prepared by the chefs at Salt + Charm from a variety of local farms. Individual tickets are $125, tables of 6 are $750, and opportunities to sponsor at different levels are available. Doors open at 5:45 PM and the event begins at 6 PM,” a Family Promise announcement states.

Tickets can be bought online on the Family Promise website.

“We are excited and looking forward to a beautiful evening supporting our mission of helping families achieve sustainable independence.” said Anne Best, executive director of Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear.

