The Opera House Theatre Company’s ‘The Prom’ performances to begin at Thalian Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Actors with the Opera House Theatre Company visited the WECT studio to discuss its upcoming and final production of the summer season, The Prom.

“The Prom follows four eccentric Broadway stars with struggling careers, desperately looking for a new stage upon which to shine bright once more. Seeking out a cause, they head straight to small-town Indiana after hearing about a lesbian student named Emma whose homophobic PTA cancels her school prom after discovering she wants to take her girlfriend as a date. Determined to transform lives and put themselves back in the limelight, the Broadway celebrities muscle in to change the town and give Emma the prom she deserves,” the plot summarizes.

The production is directed and choreographed by Carson Hobbs and the music is directed by Brian Whitted.

The Prom will run on the main stage of Thalian Hall from September 7-17. Performances on Wednesday-Saturday will be at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday and select Saturday performances to be held at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.