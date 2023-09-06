Senior Connect
North Topsail Beach search for missing teen continues as recovery effort

This is a stock photo of a North Topsail Beach police vehicle.(North Topsail Beach Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews in the east are actively looking for a missing teenager.

The Town of North Topsail Beach says the North Topsail Police Department and North Topsail Beach Fire Department are searching for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in the inlet Monday evening after 7 p.m.

Town Manager Alice Derian says the search has turned into a recovery effort.

The search efforts will continue through today, according to officials.

