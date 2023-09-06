Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will hold a National Night Out event at Long Leaf Park...
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will hold a National Night Out event at Long Leaf Park on Wednesday, Oct. 4.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will hold a National Night Out event at Long Leaf Park on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The event will run from 6-9 p.m.

“Join #NHSO and our community partners for a fun night on October 4th at Long Leaf Park,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office states., “There will be food, games, child safety education, #emergencyvehicles, law enforcement personnel, music and plenty of family fun! We will see you there!”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged with murder following shooting death of 17-year-old girl
A sheriff’s office representative said that the situation has been “contained” and that there’s...
Section of U.S. 421 in Pender Co. reopened after law enforcement response closed road
Columbus County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a death investigation on Fertilizer Road in...
Officials identify two people found dead in Riegelwood
Lauren Kathleen Perry
Wilmington police say woman who was reported missing has been located
Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: The sky over St. James in Brunswick County...
Officials confirm fourth tornado in southeastern N.C. from Idalia

Latest News

Pampered Paws for a Cause event benefiting the P.A.W.S Resale Shope and Roseys Rescue
Pampered Paws for a Cause event to raise money for local rescue group
Portia Mills Hines Park in Wilmington, NC in 2023
Portia Mills Hines Park to begin hosting Frankie’s Outdoor Market
April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC
Fayetteville woman claims $1 million Powerball prize from ticket bought in Brunswick County
Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
OFFICIALS: Missing teen pulled in by currents in North Topsail Beach