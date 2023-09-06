New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will hold a National Night Out event at Long Leaf Park on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The event will run from 6-9 p.m.

“Join #NHSO and our community partners for a fun night on October 4th at Long Leaf Park,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office states., “There will be food, games, child safety education, #emergencyvehicles, law enforcement personnel, music and plenty of family fun! We will see you there!”

