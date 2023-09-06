Senior Connect
Nearly 145,000 Kia vehicles recalled due to rearview camera issue

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - Nearly 145,000 Kia vehicles are being recalled because of a potentially serious safety hazard.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports the problem is with the rearview camera.

On certain models, the mounting clips for the camera can break, which can alter the image on display and result in an accident.

The recall covers the 2022-2023 Kia Sorento, Sorento Hybrid and Sorento Plug-In Hybrid models.

Kia dealers say they will inspect and replace the rearview cameras free of charge.

The automaker will send notifications to owners of affected vehicles in late October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

