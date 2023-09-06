Local event to give free trees to residents who remove Bradford pear trees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you live in the Cape Fear area, you can take advantage of a program to remove invasive Bradford pear trees and receive a free native tree at an event on Nov. 4.

“Bradford Pear Bounty NC is a partnership between N.C. Wildlife Federation, N.C. State Extension, N.C. Urban Forest Council and N.C. Forest Service to help control the spread of invasive Bradford pears by removing them from communities and replacing them with native alternatives,” an Alliance for Cape Fear Trees announcement states.

The event will be open to southeastern N.C. residents who pre-register and take before-and-after photos of Bradford pear trees they have cut down. The free trees will be distributed at Legion Stadium on Nov. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m.

You must be a homeowner to register and receive a replacement tree; some local tree companies are offering discounts for Bradford pear tree removal to Cape Fear area bounty program participants.

“If the tree was not flowering when cut, an additional photo with a close-up of the leaves or bark is required. Participants must show the images to event organizers, who will then provide a 3-gallon native tree for each tree, up to five, they’ve cut down. Residents who cut down their Bradford pear should cut as close to the ground as possible and paint the stump with an effective systemic herbicide to kill the root system. Alternatively, homeowners can remove the stump from the ground entirely to help prevent it from re-sprouting,” the announcement continues.

“Replacement tree species cannot be reserved in advance and tree selection will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Replacement native trees are subject to availability and may include boxelder (Acer negundo), red maple (Acer rubrum), silver maple (Acer saccharinum), serviceberry (Amelanchier spp.), pawpaw (Asimina triloba), flowering dogwood (Benthamidia Florida), river birch (Betula nigra), Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis), American beech (Fagus grandifolia), tulip poplar (Liriodendron tulipifera), swamp blackgum (Nyssa biflora), sycamore (Platanus occidentalis) or swamp white oak (Quercus bicolor).”

You can register online here, and registration will be open until the event reaches capacity.

If you don’t live in southeastern N.C., similar events are planned that will be open to all residents of the state. The first exchange was in 2022 in the Triad area, and residents cut down 250 Bradford pear trees and replaced them with native ones.

“Everyone initially believed Bradford pears wouldn’t spread, but they did - quickly. It wasn’t long before they escaped into our natural forests and began to outcompete native species,” said Tara Moore, NCWF’s director of conservation partnerships.

The announcement also provided the following information about the trees:

Bradford pear (Pyrus calleryana) is a medium-sized, deciduous, invasive tree native to China and Taiwan. For years, they were planted in urban areas as ornamental trees. Since its introduction to the United States, the Bradford pear has escaped cultivation and entered natural areas and disturbed habitats where it spreads rapidly, creating a monoculture and displacing native plants. The so-called ornamental tree threatens the balance of environmental biodiversity by competing with native grasses, wildflowers, shrubs and young trees, negatively impacting the wildlife and pollinators that depend on those native plant and tree species. Bradford pears have waxy, dark green leaves and five-petaled flowers that grow in clusters on the terminal ends of the tree. The flowers have an unpleasant, musky scent in spring. Once pollinated, the flowers develop into abundant fruits, contributing to their dispersal. The trees have weak branches that often break due to high wind, snow, and ice, making them hazardous trees on the landscape and relatively short-lived.

