Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Judge orders Texas to move a large floating barrier to the riverbank of the Rio Grande by Sept. 15

A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)
By The Associated Press and PAUL WEBER
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to move a large floating barrier to the riverbank ofthe Rio Grande after protests from the the U.S. and Mexican governments over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest tactic to stop migrants from crossing America’s southern border.

The decision by U.S. District Judge David Ezra of Texas is likely to be appealed by the state, which for the past two years has aggressively pushed legal boundaries to curb the the flow of migrants under a sprawling mission known as Operation Lone Star. The judge said the state must move the barrier by Sept. 15.

Dozens of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys have created a water barrier longer than a soccer field on a stretch of river where migrants often try crossing from Mexico. Texas also has installed razor wire and steel fencing on the border, while also empowering armed officers to arrest migrants on trespassing charges.

The buoys deployed in July brought a swift legal challenge from the U.S. Justice Department, which accused Texas putting a barrier on the international boundary without permission. President Joe Biden’s administration also said the water barrier raised humanitarian and environmental concerns. The barrier was an idea that President Donald Trump’s administration considered in 2020 but never implemented.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged with murder following shooting death of 17-year-old girl
A sheriff’s office representative said that the situation has been “contained” and that there’s...
Section of U.S. 421 in Pender Co. reopened after law enforcement response closed road
Columbus County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a death investigation on Fertilizer Road in...
Officials identify two people found dead in Riegelwood
Lauren Kathleen Perry
Wilmington police say woman who was reported missing has been located
S Kerr Avenue accident
WPD: Motorcyclist injured after hit-and-run at S Kerr Ave

Latest News

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House adviser acted ‘above the law’ in defying Jan. 6 Committee, prosecutors say
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US
FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A...
The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly, and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says
The Opera House Theatre Company's 'The Prom' begins Thursday at Thalian Hall
The Opera House Theatre Company’s ‘The Prom’ performances to begin at Thalian Hall
Tropical Storm Lee strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it churned through the open...
Tropical Storm Lee strengthens into a hurricane as it churns across Atlantic toward Caribbean