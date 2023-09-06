Senior Connect
Job and resource fair to be held Thursday in Willard

NCWorks Career Center sign
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLARD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County NCWorks and Cape Fear Workforce Development Board are scheduled to host a job and resource fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

According to the announcement, employers expected to attend include:

  • Novant Health
  • H&R Block
  • House of Raeford
  • Tide Water Transport
  • Priority Care at Home
  • Fred Smith Company
  • West Welding Fabricators
  • American Skin
  • Verizon
  • Interim Healthcare
  • Darling Ingredients
  • Dayspring of Wallace
  • Murphy Family Venture

Additional employers are expected to attend the event, which will be held at the NCWorks Career Center at 9955 N.C. 11 in Willard.

“In addition to the many employers on site, several community resources will be available as well. Representatives from the Migrant Farm Workers Program will be on site to assist residents with available resources,” the announcement states. “The Pender County Alliance will be conducting a food distribution including fresh vegetables.

“NCWorks career advisors will be available to assist with resume creation and/or proofreading and completing job applications online. Additional community resource partners will be available to share information about the services they offer.”

Attendees are asked to apply for open positions in advance here, and arrive to the event “dressed for success” and with a resume.

“Interviews may be conducted immediately. Be prepared to discuss your qualifications with hiring managers,” the announcement adds.

