Job and resource fair to be held Thursday in Willard

WILLARD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County NCWorks and Cape Fear Workforce Development Board are scheduled to host a job and resource fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

According to the announcement, employers expected to attend include:

Novant Health

H&R Block

House of Raeford

Tide Water Transport

Priority Care at Home

Fred Smith Company

West Welding Fabricators

American Skin

Verizon

Interim Healthcare

Darling Ingredients

Dayspring of Wallace

Murphy Family Venture

Additional employers are expected to attend the event, which will be held at the NCWorks Career Center at 9955 N.C. 11 in Willard.

“In addition to the many employers on site, several community resources will be available as well. Representatives from the Migrant Farm Workers Program will be on site to assist residents with available resources,” the announcement states. “The Pender County Alliance will be conducting a food distribution including fresh vegetables.

“NCWorks career advisors will be available to assist with resume creation and/or proofreading and completing job applications online. Additional community resource partners will be available to share information about the services they offer.”

Attendees are asked to apply for open positions in advance here, and arrive to the event “dressed for success” and with a resume.

“Interviews may be conducted immediately. Be prepared to discuss your qualifications with hiring managers,” the announcement adds.

