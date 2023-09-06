‘I’m afraid that this is just the beginning of, unfortunately, something that’s only going to hurt all of our kids’: People speak out about NHC school board temporarily bans “Stamped: Racism, Antiracisim, and You”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At the NHC Board of Education, Tuesday, Sept. 5 meeting, parents, community members and activists spoke out for the first time since the New Hanover County School board voted to remove the book “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” from the high school curriculum.

Some people called the board’s decision a win, and others called g it a loss, proving that people simply can’t agree on the book’s content and that the debate, is far from over.

Opponents of the book argue it is based on bias and manipulation and questioned its factual accuracy, whereas supporters say it provides students with one perspective of racism for their learning experience.

The book is temporarily removed from the curriculum until the board finds another book to allow balance in AP classes, but people still have opinions.

One state leader, drove a total of four hours, to advocate for the book, in a two-minute speech.

“I could not in good conscience let something like this happen without the state stepping in to say that this is completely unconscionable, and we won’t tolerate it,” said the second vice chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, Dr. Kimberly Hardy.

She says this is the first book ban she’s seen come to fruition in the state, and that worries her.

“This is about the worst I’ve seen. But we know that it’s happening across the country, and we have to stop this ideological culture war,” said Dr. Hardy.

Some opponents of the book, however, argue the board exercised its due diligence

“A lot of people have different opinions. My opinion is we the people won because both sides were heard, the community was heard, and this concern with this book. So now when it’s temporarily removed, just from the schools, not from the library, so people are getting upset, it’s banned -- it’s not banned, and that was never the purpose,” said Teresa Maples who supports the decision to temporarily ban the book.

Others, like the chair of the New Hanover County Democratic Party, say the removal is unconstitutional, and therefore, will be taking action.

“I think that the board is looking for a lawsuit, quite frankly, and I’m not sure if they want the attention or the precedent or what, but it’s going to be New Hanover County that pays the price in the end, and our students,” said Jill Hopman. “We’ve already been connected with lawyers from the ACLU and I plan to reach out to them directly tomorrow morning actually.”

Dr. Kimberly Hardy noted there are bigger issues that new Hanover county could be focusing on, instead of following suit with other conservative states.

“If we’re really approaching this with an eye toward understanding and hearing, then we could have spent all of this time today talking about increasing teacher pay or school bus driver shortages, or children who come to school every day without having had breakfast and who might go home tonight without having dinner,” said Dr. Hardy. “We have real issues in the school, and school board. Elected officials are trusted leaders and their responsibility is to our children, not to their own political interests.”

