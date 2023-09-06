First Alert Forecast: sizzling heat continues at home, Lee to become mammoth hurricane

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington tied its record high for September 5 of 95 degrees from 1983. Two more 1983 records, each 96, are on the books for this Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 7, and under the sizzling sunshine, your First Alert Forecast challenges those. Stay cool, rested, hydrated, and neighborly the best you can!

Two troughs of low pressure will affect your First Alert Forecast in the longer range. The first trough will bring daily highs back toward or into the 80s this weekend; the chance for a few showers and storms will help the cause for cooling. The second trough will likely bring a cooler puff of air next week, and may be instrumental in steering a hurricane...

Tropical Storm Lee will almost certainly become a very large and powerful hurricane north of the Caribbean islands by this weekend. Next week, the aforementioned second trough will likely be enough to usher Lee past the Cape Fear Region, but please stay tuned in the event this setup changes. In any case, plan for big swells and rip currents by the end of next week.

