Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Deputies arrest Robeson Co. attempted murder suspect after brief chase

Deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect after they said he tried to run away from a home in Lumberton Tuesday evening.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect after they said he tried to run away from a home in Lumberton Tuesday evening.

Deputies responded to the area of Norment Road and Pine Log Road in Lumberton after tips of a possible wanted suspect. Upon arrival, deputies attempted to approach the suspect when he ran away.

After a brief chase on foot, deputies were able to catch and arrest 21-year-old Dylan Scott Sirmans.

Sirmans faces multiple felony charges including attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

Sirmans is now being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,276,000 bond.

RCSO said the charges are related to multiple investigations across the county and more charges are likely.

Fairmont Police Department assisted with the investigations.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters
S Kerr Avenue accident
WPD: Motorcyclist injured after hit-and-run at S Kerr Ave
Community speaks out following NHC Schools’ decision on “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You”
Collector’s Calendar
April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC
Fayetteville woman claims $1 million Powerball prize from ticket bought in Brunswick County

Latest News

Construction started on Wednesday, Sep. 6, to replace the Beach Drive SW (N.C. 179 Business)...
Construction underway to replace 48-year-old Beach Drive SW bridge in Calabash
Construction to replace the bridge is expected to be complete in 2025.
Construction underway to replace 48-year-old Beach Drive SW bridge in Calabash
NC school test scores, still below pre-pandemic levels, show signs of learning recovery
Entry for the event is $5 per dog per day, with cash accepted only, and exact change is...
Dogs enjoy Pooch Plunge at Legion Stadium Pool
An area of land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Topsail Beach commissioners hear update on controversial southern point rezoning request