Crews respond to two-vehicle crash at 13th and Marsteller streets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 13th Street and Marstellar Street on Wednesday.

Per the WFD, the crash required an extraction and the intersection was closed as of 2:01 p.m.

This story is developing and more details will be added as they become available.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: 2-vehicle MVC at 13th and Marstellar requiring extrication. Intersection closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/gjRnbyoIY1 — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) September 6, 2023

A two-vehicle crash on 13th and Marstellar Streets in Wilmington, NC (Wilmington NC Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.