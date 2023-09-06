Crews respond to two-vehicle crash at 13th and Marsteller streets
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 13th Street and Marstellar Street on Wednesday.
Per the WFD, the crash required an extraction and the intersection was closed as of 2:01 p.m.
This story is developing and more details will be added as they become available.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: 2-vehicle MVC at 13th and Marstellar requiring extrication. Intersection closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/gjRnbyoIY1— WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) September 6, 2023
