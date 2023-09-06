Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Crews respond to two-vehicle crash at 13th and Marsteller streets

A two-vehicle crash on 13th and Marstellar Streets in Wilmington, NC
A two-vehicle crash on 13th and Marstellar Streets in Wilmington, NC(Wilmington NC Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 13th Street and Marstellar Street on Wednesday.

Per the WFD, the crash required an extraction and the intersection was closed as of 2:01 p.m.

This story is developing and more details will be added as they become available.

A two-vehicle crash on 13th and Marstellar Streets in Wilmington, NC
A two-vehicle crash on 13th and Marstellar Streets in Wilmington, NC(Wilmington NC Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged with murder following shooting death of 17-year-old girl
A sheriff’s office representative said that the situation has been “contained” and that there’s...
Section of U.S. 421 in Pender Co. reopened after law enforcement response closed road
Columbus County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a death investigation on Fertilizer Road in...
Officials identify two people found dead in Riegelwood
Lauren Kathleen Perry
Wilmington police say woman who was reported missing has been located
Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: The sky over St. James in Brunswick County...
Officials confirm fourth tornado in southeastern N.C. from Idalia

Latest News

Lanes of U.S. 17 in Supply to close Wednesday for pipe repair
A sheriff’s office representative said that the situation has been “contained” and that there’s...
Section of U.S. 421 in Pender Co. reopened after law enforcement response closed road
A Brunswick County bridge replacement project is expected to start after Labor Day, according...
Brunswick County bridge replacement project to begin Sept. 6
All-way stop sign
Wallace intersection to become all-way stop