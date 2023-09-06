Brunswick Co. Board of Education approves changes to parental involvement policies involving gender identity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education made several changes to its policies to stay in compliance with new state laws passed by the General Assembly.

The new requirements, the Parents Bill of Rights, went into effect on August 16 and will be applied beginning with the 2023-24 school year.

Changes to the policy include not allowing instruction on gender identity, sexual activity or sexuality in kindergarten through fourth grade. The policy mandates school administrators must notify parents before making changes to names or pronouns their child uses in school.

“Instruction on gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality will not be included in the curriculum provided in kindergarten through fourth grade, regardless of whether the information is provided by school personnel or third parties. For purposes of this subsection, curriculum includes the standard course of study and support materials, locally developed curriculum, supplemental instruction, and textbooks and other supplementary materials, but does not include responses to student-initiated questions,” the new policy states.

Parents will now be able to request in writing from their children’s education and health records created, maintained, or used by the school system, and the principal will have to either provide the requested information to the parent or provide an extension notice to the parent for no later than 20 business days from the date of the request.

If it is still not provided, the new policy will allow parents to submit the request to the superintendent with a statement specifying the time frame of the denial or failure of the request, and the parent can also appeal to the board no later than 20 business days from the date of the request to the superintendent. The board will then place the parent’s appeal on the agenda for the next board meeting occurring more than three business days after submission of the appeal.

The full changes to the parental involvement policies can be found here starting at page 230, with all the changes in the policy’s language marked in red.

