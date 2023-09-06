Senior Connect
Bonefish Grill fundraising for Special Olympics North Carolina

Participants race during the Special Olympics New Hanover County 2022 Spring Games at Ashley High School.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bonefish Grill restaurants in the state are fundraising for Special Olympics North Carolina.

“Throughout the month of September, Bonefish Grill guests can round up their check to the nearest dollar with the option to increase the donation to SONC. The non-profit organization’s mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community,” an announcement from Bonefish Grill states.

A Tip-A-Cop fundraiser is set for Friday, Sept. 15, from 4-8 p.m. with law enforcement serving guests to raise funding by donating 100 percent of their tips back to the Special Olympics NC.

The Wilmington Bonefish Grill restaurant is located at 4719 New Centre Drive.

You can learn more on the Special Olympics NC website.

