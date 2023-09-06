Bond set for former NHC Sheriff’s Office sergeant accused of assaulting person with disability

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bond has been set for a former New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who has been accused of assaulting a person with a disability.

According to the indictment, the assault took place on Sunday, June 11.

He resigned from the sheriff’s office on Sunday, Aug. 27, according to the NHCSO.

He was indicted by a Grand Jury, and the indictment was served on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The indictment indicates that he was given a $2,000 unsecured bond.

As of this time, Baxley’s next court date is not known.

Baxley began working for the sheriff’s office on May 5, 2005. He was promoted to sergeant on Aug. 27, 2019, with his most recent pay being $68,857.

