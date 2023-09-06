988 lifeline signs installed around Wrightsville Beach to spread awareness of mental health resource

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Visitors and residents in Wrightsville Beach may have noticed new signs that have popped up around town.

The signs, which provide details about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, have been sponsored by the Wrightsville Beach Foundation and were installed to spread awareness about the mental health resource.

According to an announcement from the foundation, the signs were installed to bridge the gap between what the town provides and what residents and visitors need.

“North Carolina recorded 1448 suicides in 2021 (the most recent data available) and many were in New Hanover County,” the release states. “Youth suicide rates increased by more than 50 percent between 2019-2020, per the NC Child Fatality Task Force, and suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth in North Carolina ages 10- 18.

“Those figures hit close to home, because we are seeing suicide rates increase among our community’s youth as well, and its not just youth. Adults are committing suicide here too. It is estimated that 8 suicides took place at Wrightsville Beach in the past 2 years and the Wrightsville Beach Foundation knew we needed to respond to the need for help and hope.”

For more information about the Wrightsville Beach Foundation, please visit its website.

Additional information about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be found here.

“By working together, we make our community stronger, more resilient, and more caring for residents and visitors alike,” the release adds.

