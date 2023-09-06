2 teens arrested after shooting at store leads to hours-long standoff in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have arrested two teens after a shooting at a store led to an hours-long standoff on Labor Day in the Pembroke area of Robeson County.

Authorities said it started around 3:12 p.m. when deputies were called to reports of two people being shot at Kalee’s 74 Supermarket on Highway 74 West in Rowland.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, the two victims were taken to Pembroke Rescue Squad Base.

The victims were then taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released at this time.

The two teens who were taken into custody fled from the rescue base after the victims were dropped off at the base.

Deputies began searching for the teens which led them to a home on Shawn F. Road in Pembroke.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Negotiation and SWAT Divisions were in a standoff for 7 hours when the teens refused to surrender, they deployed a gas agent and forced them out of the home without further incident.

Now, a 17-year-old boy has been charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a handgun by a minor.

He also faces charges unrelated to the store shooting that include attempted first-degree murder, two counts of felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, and larceny of a firearm.

A 15-year-old boy was being sought by the Fayetteville Police Department for first-degree murder and was also arrested and transferred into the custody of the Fayetteville Police Department.

There are other teens still wanted in connection to the shooting at the store. The sheriff’s office said the wanted teens were out on release for previous felony offenses in the county and were wanted for other violent crimes.

The investigation is ongoing, more charges are likely for the two teens in custody, and more arrests are expected.

The teens are being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100.

