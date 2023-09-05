Wilmington police looking for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person notice for Lauren Kathleen Perry on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Per the WPD, Perry is 38 years old and 5 feet and 9 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants on Spirea Drive.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” the WPD announcement states.

