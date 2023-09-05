Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing woman

Lauren Kathleen Perry
Lauren Kathleen Perry(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person notice for Lauren Kathleen Perry on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Per the WPD, Perry is 38 years old and 5 feet and 9 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants on Spirea Drive.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” the WPD announcement states.

