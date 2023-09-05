Wilmington Police Department reveals names of new Mounted Unit horses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department Mounted Unit has named two houses after a naming competition in which there were more than 1,500 submitted entries.

The first horse will be named ‘Willie’ and the second horse will be named ‘Romeo’ and they will be assigned to help with downtown patrols and community engagement. Police announced the names on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The public will have the chance to meet the new horses on Oct. 3 at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office National Night Out at Long Leaf Park.

