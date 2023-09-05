Senior Connect
Water St. business seeing more foot traffic after sidewalk and street reopen

The portion of Water Street located in front of the Alton Lennon Federal Building is now open.
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Water Street is back open in downtown Wilmington after parts of the street and sidewalk were closed for months due to construction on the federal courthouse.

It’s been only three days since the barriers have been removed, and business owners are seeing more foot traffic around the area.

Sarissa Olsen opened up Autumn Hill Boutique last month, and she wants potential customers to know about her business and others in the area.

“It’s very important that the flow is coming through because a lot of people don’t know about this side of Water St. because the barriers have been there for so long. And now that they’re down, we want people like ‘Hey, this side of Water St. exists!’ Olsen said.

She thinks the barriers stopped people from visiting shops on the north side of Water Street.

“People didn’t think they could go any further. So once they see them, they think ‘Okay. That’s the end. We got to look back around and turn around.’ But with the barriers down, it has definitely helped out the north side of Water Street a lot.”

Olsen says she estimates she has seen about 50% more foot traffic since the street and sidewalk has opened. Instead of seeing a solo jogger, she says she’s seen whole groups and families stroll down the street.

Several other businesses in the area say that Labor Day is already a busy weekend for sales, so they haven’t been able to tell how much of an impact this street opening has made.

