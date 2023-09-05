System pressure advisory issued for Lake Waccamaw Water System customers

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A water main leakage at 800 Canal Cove Rd has caused a system pressure advisory for consumers of the Lake Waccamaw Water System as of Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 5.

Periods of low or no pressure could increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system from Canal Cove Rd. to the end of Waccamaw Shores Road and also the Wooded Acres subdivision

Consumers are advised to vigorously boil all water used for human consumption for one minute or use bottled water.

This office is strongly urging water consumers to conserve water whenever possible.

The advisory will be in effect pending further notification.

