Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

System pressure advisory issued for Lake Waccamaw Water System customers

A water main leakage at 800 Canal Cove Rd has caused a system pressure advisory for consumers...
A water main leakage at 800 Canal Cove Rd has caused a system pressure advisory for consumers of the Lake Waccamaw Water System as of Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 5. (MGN)(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A water main leakage at 800 Canal Cove Rd has caused a system pressure advisory for consumers of the Lake Waccamaw Water System as of Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 5.

Periods of low or no pressure could increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system from Canal Cove Rd. to the end of Waccamaw Shores Road and also the Wooded Acres subdivision

Consumers are advised to vigorously boil all water used for human consumption for one minute or use bottled water.

This office is strongly urging water consumers to conserve water whenever possible.

The advisory will be in effect pending further notification.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Powerball
Person wins $1 million prize in Powerball drawing from ticket bought in Brunswick County
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. (MGN)
Mother and son injured in Columbus County shooting; son hospitalized with five gunshot wounds
Teen charged with murder following shooting death of 17-year-old girl
Jerry Arnold Scott, Jr
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Death investigation underway at NC State residence hall

Latest News

Frank Roberts receives an Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Sept. 5, 2023
Local former businessman and veteran given Order of the Long Leaf Pine award
Romeo (left) and Willie (right)
Wilmington Police Department reveals names of new Mounted Unit horses
Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: The sky over St. James in Brunswick County...
Officials confirm fourth tornado in southeastern N.C. from Idalia
Whiteville City Hall
Whiteville ends state of emergency as Idalia’s effects subside