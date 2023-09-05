Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Southport warns community about scam involving people claiming to be police

Southport
Southport(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport on Tuesday warned the community about a scam targeting the local area.

Per the city, the scam involves people posing as city police officers asking people for money.

“This is a scam! Do not engage with any suspicious callers, click any suspicious links, or send any money to persons who claim to be a member of the Southport Police Department. All Southport Police Staff are in good standing, and all official notices will come from City of Southport and/or Southport Police Department on official letterhead,” a city announcement states.

If you see or receive scam messages, report them as spam. The town advises against engaging in scams and reminds the public not to click on suspicious links.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Powerball
Person wins $1 million prize in Powerball drawing from ticket bought in Brunswick County
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. (MGN)
Mother and son injured in Columbus County shooting; son hospitalized with five gunshot wounds
Teen charged with murder following shooting death of 17-year-old girl
Jerry Arnold Scott, Jr
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Death investigation underway at NC State residence hall

Latest News

Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations to buy furniture for classroom
Canines for Service
Canines for Service aims to educate community during Service Dog Awareness Month
Frank Roberts receives an Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Sept. 5, 2023
Local former businessman and veteran given Order of the Long Leaf Pine award
Romeo (left) and Willie (right)
Wilmington Police Department reveals names of new Mounted Unit horses