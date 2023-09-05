Southport warns community about scam involving people claiming to be police

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport on Tuesday warned the community about a scam targeting the local area.

Per the city, the scam involves people posing as city police officers asking people for money.

“This is a scam! Do not engage with any suspicious callers, click any suspicious links, or send any money to persons who claim to be a member of the Southport Police Department. All Southport Police Staff are in good standing, and all official notices will come from City of Southport and/or Southport Police Department on official letterhead,” a city announcement states.

If you see or receive scam messages, report them as spam. The town advises against engaging in scams and reminds the public not to click on suspicious links.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.