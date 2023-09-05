Section of U.S. 421 in Pender Co. closed due to law enforcement response

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A section of U.S. 421 south of Blueberry Road was closed in both directions due to a law enforcement response on Tuesday at around 6 p.m., according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office representative said that the situation has been “contained” and that there’s no danger to the public.

The sheriff’s office has not provided any more details at this time.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

