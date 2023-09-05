Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Section of U.S. 421 in Pender Co. closed due to law enforcement response

A sheriff’s office representative said that the situation has been “contained” and that there’s...
A sheriff’s office representative said that the situation has been “contained” and that there’s no danger to the public.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A section of U.S. 421 south of Blueberry Road was closed in both directions due to a law enforcement response on Tuesday at around 6 p.m., according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office representative said that the situation has been “contained” and that there’s no danger to the public.

The sheriff’s office has not provided any more details at this time.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Powerball
Person wins $1 million prize in Powerball drawing from ticket bought in Brunswick County
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. (MGN)
Mother and son injured in Columbus County shooting; son hospitalized with five gunshot wounds
Teen charged with murder following shooting death of 17-year-old girl
Jerry Arnold Scott, Jr
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Death investigation underway at NC State residence hall

Latest News

Romeo (left) and Willie (right)
Wilmington Police Department Mounted Unit reveals names of new horses
26 of the district's 46 schools are overcrowded.
New Hanover County school board working on solutions to address overcrowding
A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road near the Seabreeze community in New Hanover...
New Hanover County commissioners approve rezoning for new townhomes
Recent Shootings in Wilmington
City leaders react as Wilmington police investigate five shootings over eight days