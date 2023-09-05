Ohio man dies in Outer Banks’ second apparent drowning in two days

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been a second apparent drowning in as many days on the Outer Banks.

The National Park Service said that a 68-year-old Man from Hillsboro, Ohio died this morning off southern Hatteras Island at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Emergency responders got the call around 10:30 for a report of an unresponsive visitor.

Two bystanders said that the man was swimming in the ocean when he shouted for help and started to go under water. Officials said the two bystanders swam out and pulled the man to shore.

CPR was started on the man but unsuccessful according to the park service.

The park service said that a they are continuing to warn beach-goers of dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone.

On Monday, a woman from Washington, D.C. also died as a result of an apparent drowning after getting caught in rough surf.

