New Hanover County First Responders Kickball Tournament to be held at Godwin Stadium

New Hanover County Sheriff's vehicle(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The second annual New Hanover County First Responders Kickball Tournament is taking place at the E.P. Godwin Stadium on Sept. 30.

The tournament will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and all proceeds will support first responders in the county for a trained assistance dog through the paws4people foundation.

Teams will be made up of players from several first responder agencies, including the following:

  • New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
  • Wilmington Police Department
  • Wilmington Fire Department
  • New Hanover EMS
  • NC Wildlife Resources Commission
  • Wrightsville Beach Police Department
  • Wrightsville Beach Fire Department
  • New Hanover County 911 Telecommunications
  • Carolina Beach Police Department
  • Kure Beach Police Department.

Tickets will only be sold at the gate for $5 per person ages 13 and up starting at 9:30 a.m. Children aged 12 and under will be admitted for free. Wristbands will be worn by all attending and you will still be allowed entry without having to pay again if you leave.

Forks ‘N’ Motion food truck will be on site all day providing various food options and Port City Dawgs will be serving hotdogs during lunch.

