New Hanover County First Responders Kickball Tournament to be held at Godwin Stadium

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The second annual New Hanover County First Responders Kickball Tournament is taking place at the E.P. Godwin Stadium on Sept. 30.

The tournament will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and all proceeds will support first responders in the county for a trained assistance dog through the paws4people foundation.

Teams will be made up of players from several first responder agencies, including the following:

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

Wilmington Police Department

Wilmington Fire Department

New Hanover EMS

NC Wildlife Resources Commission

Wrightsville Beach Police Department

Wrightsville Beach Fire Department

New Hanover County 911 Telecommunications

Carolina Beach Police Department

Kure Beach Police Department.

Tickets will only be sold at the gate for $5 per person ages 13 and up starting at 9:30 a.m. Children aged 12 and under will be admitted for free. Wristbands will be worn by all attending and you will still be allowed entry without having to pay again if you leave.

Forks ‘N’ Motion food truck will be on site all day providing various food options and Port City Dawgs will be serving hotdogs during lunch.

