New Hanover County commissioners to discuss rezoning for new townhomes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is set to hold a public hearing on a rezoning for new townhomes.

The board will hold a hearing on a rezoning request to use 7.37 acres of land for 46 townhomes on the 7600 block of Carolina Beach Road near Fire Station 19 and the Seabreeze community. The item was brought by Wes Reynolds with SB Cottages Investment, LLC, who is asking the county to rezone the area from Residential R-15 to Residential R-5 (Conditional Zoning District).

The planning board voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the development on Aug. 3 with some conditions related to utilities, tree retention, access to the existing easement, an option for future connectivity and stormwater. The two people who voted against the request cited concerns with impacts to the intersection of Seabreeze Road and Carolina Beach Road.

If the site was developed in its current zoning, the county says it could generate up to 16 a.m. and 20 p.m. peak hour trips. The rezoning would increase the amount of trips slightly -- up to 18 a.m. and 24 p.m. peak hour trips -- but still below the 100 peak hour threshold that requires a Traffic Impact Analysis.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the county’s website.

