New Hanover Co. to host back-to-school vaccine clinic for middle, high school students

(Arizona's Family)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County announced that its Health and Human Services Department is scheduled to host a back-to-school vaccine clinic on Saturday, Sept. 16.

According to the announcement, the event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1650 Greenfield St. in Wilmington.

“The event will be held at New Hanover County Health and Human Services and is open to all Middle and High School Students to receive mandatory school vaccinations including Tdap and Meningitis. No appointment is needed but parents must be present. Please have all applicable insurance information available,” the announcement from the county states.

For more information, please visit the New Hanover County Health and Human Services website.

