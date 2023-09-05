Senior Connect
Local former businessman and veteran given Order of the Long Leaf Pine award

Frank Roberts receives an Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Sept. 5, 2023
Frank Roberts receives an Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Sept. 5, 2023(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Frank Roberts was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award at a ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Roberts is a retired businessman and veteran who has worked for many causes in southeastern North Carolina.

He says he couldn’t have done it without the people who led the way before him.

“I’m both humbled and honored to receive or become a member of the Long Leaf Pine Association. I’ve got a couple of my mentors; one who has already passed and another who I know is responsible for helping put this award together for me. We have worked on so many things in the past,” said Roberts. “The fact that he even took the time to start putting together the process, and then they surprised me with the fact that I was receiving this.”

You can learn more about the award on the Order of the Long Life Pine Society website.

