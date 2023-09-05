High water levels continue to affect communities across southeastern NC days after Idalia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several days after Idalia passed through southeastern North Carolina, numerous roadways are still under water.

In Pender County, communities along the Northeast Cape Fear River are dealing with high water levels. A WECT crew witnessed several residents of River Bend Drive and Cape Fear Drive wade, and in one instance kayak, through the waters in their neighborhoods.

In Brunswick County, rising waters closed a portion of Pireway Road NW over the weekend, with the Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Department stating that on Sunday evening, water levels along the affected portion of road were “still hood high on a [Dodge Charger].”

