Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

High water levels continue to affect communities across southeastern NC days after Idalia

Several days after Idalia passed through southeastern North Carolina, numerous roadways are still under water.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several days after Idalia passed through southeastern North Carolina, numerous roadways are still under water.

In Pender County, communities along the Northeast Cape Fear River are dealing with high water levels. A WECT crew witnessed several residents of River Bend Drive and Cape Fear Drive wade, and in one instance kayak, through the waters in their neighborhoods.

In Brunswick County, rising waters closed a portion of Pireway Road NW over the weekend, with the Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Department stating that on Sunday evening, water levels along the affected portion of road were “still hood high on a [Dodge Charger].”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Powerball
Person wins $1 million prize in Powerball drawing from ticket bought in Brunswick County
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. (MGN)
Two injured in Columbus County shooting; one hospitalized with five gunshot wounds
Jerry Arnold Scott, Jr
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Wilmington Police investigating deadly shooting Saturday night
The owner of The Chef and the Frog restaurant in Whiteville says this has been the slowest...
‘It’s really an economic disaster’: Business in Whiteville slows down after flooding from Idalia

Latest News

Several days after Idalia passed through southeastern North Carolina, numerous roadways are...
High water levels continue to affect communities in southeastern NC days after Idalia
Get Fit with 6: September challenge
Get Fit with 6: September challenge
Death investigation underway at NC State residence hall
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the...
Leonard helps Duke stun No. 9 Clemson 28-7 in a lopsided ACC opener